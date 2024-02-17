Super Bowl Parade: Dispute led to tragedy

The mass shooting that took the life of one person and wounded almost two dozen others appeared to stem from a dispute between several people, authorities said Thursday.

The shocking turn of events at the culmination of the Super Bowl parade in Kansas City saw chaos erupt on the west side of Union Station on Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities swiftly took two individuals into custody for further investigation, as Kansas City Chief Stacey Graves emphasized that police were diligently gathering information on the condition of the victims. Fortunately, amidst the turmoil, all players, coaches, and staff remained unharmed.

Receiving immediate attention at the highest level, the White House informed TIME that the President had been briefed on the situation and would continue to be updated. White House officials promptly contacted state and local leaders, with federal law enforcement lending support on the ground.

During the press briefing, Graves highlighted the significant presence of over 800 law enforcement officers at the parade, underlining the gravity of the situation.

Super Bowl Parade

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas confirmed the White House’s offer of federal assistance to local authorities, reflecting the severity of the incident.

Expressing her dismay, Graves conveyed her anger at the day’s events and extended heartfelt condolences to the injured and their families.

The tragedy struck as millions had gathered to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory, with the parade commencing at 11 a.m. local time. Governor Laura Kelly, present at the rally, assured the public of her safety and urged compliance with directives from local officials.

In the aftermath, Kansas City Police urged individuals to vacate the area promptly to facilitate medical treatment for the victims. They also established child reunification centers within Union Station and directed witnesses to a specific location for assistance.

In a moment of solidarity, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took to Twitter, offering prayers for Kansas City after the distressing incident.

