“X” is now the new Twitter logo

Elon Musk and millions of Twitter users have said goodbye to the blue bird logo representing Twitter as owner Elon Musk is bent on rebranding the platform. It is now X.

“Powered by AI, X will connect us in ways we’re just beginning to imagine,” Twitter chief executive Linda Yaccarino tweeted Sunday afternoon.

Sunday night, the tech billionaire tweeted, “Soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds,” he tweeted around midnight, implying an end to the imagery from where the very word “tweet” stems.

“Like this but X,” the billionaire SpaceX boss said, above a picture of the Twitter bird over a black and white marbled background.

A new Twitter logo, a new Twitter?

Yaccarino, an advertising sales executive at NBCUniversal whom Musk onboarded last month to become Twitter’s new CEO, said the social media platform is at the stage of expanding its scope.

“X is the future state of unlimited interactivity – centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities,” Yaccarino tweeted.

“There’s absolutely no limit to this transformation. X will be the platform that can deliver, well… everything,” she said.

X: The “everything app”

The 52-year-old Tesla founder has previously said that his rock-strewn takeover of Twitter last year fast-tracked the formation of X, which he calls the “everything app,” referring to the X.com company he established in 1999, which later on became PayPal

.The said app still functions as a social media platform and includes messaging and mobile payments. Musk has already named Twitter’s parent company the X Corporation. And now he is blasting about the new Twitter logo all over the social media platform.

Musk went on to make several other X-related comments, saying a new emblem should be “of course, Art Deco” style and that under the site’s new identity, a post would be called “an X.”

An ‘X’ always means “uncertainty.” For Twitter fanatics, this is just the beginning of a new day, for others though, it’s the end of Twitter.

The photo above is from a YouTube screen grab

