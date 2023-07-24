America Ferrera’s guilty pleasure is not showering for a few days

Recently, America Ferrera, known for her role as Gloria in the upcoming Barbie movie, made a surprising revelation in a Vanity Fair interview.

She shared that her guilty pleasure is not showering for a few days, which caught her co-stars, including Margot Robbie, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, and director Greta Gerwig, off guard.

Unexpected response

Previously, they had speculated about other potential indulgences, such as massages or being away from her children, but the truth turned out to be unexpected.

In another interview, Ferrera expressed her gratitude for playing a human character in the Barbie movie rather than one of the dolls. She believes the movie’s message is about embracing individual uniqueness and celebrating different forms of beauty, intelligence, and personality. Landing the role of Gloria felt like a magical gift to Ferrera, as it was a rare experience to receive such an opportunity without having to fight for it.

Impressive cast for Barbie

The Barbie movie boasts an impressive cast, including Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, along with Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Will Ferrell, Michael Cera, and Simu Liu. Robbie insisted on the inclusion of multiple Barbie versions before agreeing to play the iconic doll, as she didn’t want to perpetuate a single standard of beauty.

Before Greta Gerwig took over as director, the movie was initially being rewritten by Diablo Cody, with Amy Schumer set to star as Barbie. However, due to creative differences, Schumer later left the project. Despite that, she expressed excitement about the revamped approach and the feminist elements in the film.

Feminist and cool

According to Schumer, she can’t wait to watch the film as it looks awesome. She added that it was scheduling conflicts and also creative differences. However, there is a new team behind the film and it looks feminist and cool so she wants to watch it.

Gympie-Gympie: A stinging plant that can make you feel electrocuted

The photo above is from

