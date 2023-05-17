Sylvester Stallone: Reality show will feature family and divorce dispute

Fans of Sylvester Stallone will get to see the Rambo star in his own reality show featuring his family.

The Family Stallone series will follow the lives of the actor, his wife and three daughters and will premiere on May 17 in the United States, Canada, Latin America and Brazil.

The show will be available in the UK, Australia and Italy on May 18. Viewers will get to meet Stallone’s wife, Jennifer Flavin Stallone and his three daughters, Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet.

Stallone: The Young Generation

Sophia co-hosts a podcast with Sistine called Unwaxed and Scarlet is working on her acting career.

Al Pacino and Dolph Lundgren also make a cameo in the show. Stallone and his daughters promoted the series in a Super Bowl commercial for Paramount+ in February this year saying that the eight-part docu series will shock people for sure.

“Because a lot of times people say, ‘Oh reality TV?, and, you know, “Does he need a job or something? I’m feeling I have this resurgence go on. My time for this show will show me, what it’s like not when you’re Oprah or retired. It’s the ultimate home movie, I’ll say.

“In life, I just want to set my dreams and aspirations, and now it’s their turn. I’m not going to be around forever, so I’m embracing being cool, which means I have to take a lot of you know what. But it’s worth it.”

Marital Dispute

Flavin, 54 filed for divorce from Stallone in August last year but the couple reconciled a month later. He said that their marital dispute will be part of the show.

“It’s the John Lennon thing: ‘Life is what happens when you’re making other plans. Hopefully you’re involved with people who understand the foibles of life and the fragility of it and how rare a real good relationship is.

“Sometimes I put the work ahead of [my family] and that is a tragic mistake which won’t happen again,” he added.

Aside from his three daughters, Stallone also has a son by his ex-wife Sasha Czack. They had another son as well, Sage who died of heart disease in 2012.

Photo above is from a YouTube screegrab

