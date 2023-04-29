Chair wielding talkshow host Jerry Springer dies

Talkshow host Jerry Springer died peacefully in his home in Chicago on April 27. He was 79 and was suffering from pancreatic cancer.

Springer was well known for his controversial and chaotic talk show which ran for 4,000 episodes over 27 years.

It often featured over the top guests who would throw chairs and indulge in excessive, loud and brash behaviour.

The Springer Show

Episodes had crazy titles like “I Slept with 251 Men in 10 hours!”, and “I Married a Horse”. It was also common for guests to break into brawls and throw chairs around.

Strangely despite all this and the negative headlines the show did at one point of time achieve stronger ratings than even the Oprah Winfrey Show.

The family issued a statement saying, “Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word.

“He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on.”

Journalist and Twitter influencer Yashar Ali said, “Jerry Springer wasn’t just a host. He was also the babysitter for many millennials who were home sick from school.”

YouTube celebrity KSI said, “RIP Jerry Springer. You made my off days at school so much more entertaining.”

America’s Got Talent

Springer who was also the former mayor of Cincinnati later hosted America’s Got Talent from 2007 to 2008. The Jerry Springer show went off the air in 2018.

Excerpts from some of his interviews were featured in an article in the Guardian where it was clear that he didn’t take to kindly to his show being dismissed as trash despite the fact that he had apologized for his show in November last year.

