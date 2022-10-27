All eyes on Anwar Ibrahim in Tambun where eligible voters are up by half

- Advertisement -

The number of registered voters in the Tambun parliamentary constituency has increased by about 49 per cent, Perak Election Commission (EC) said ahead of the 15th general election.

Based on a report by The Star, registered voters in Tambun number 160,000 as of October 20. In 2018, that figure stood at 108,000 people.

“Tambun has a lot of people, including youths, with many of them working in Ipoh but living in the federal constituency,” Perak EC director Mohd Nazri Ismail was quoted as saying.

Among these, 86,000 are based in the Manjoi state constituency.

“Manjoi is also among the state seats with the youngest voters aged between 18 and 20, with 7.39 per cent,” he said.

Manjoi and Hulu Kinta are two state seats under Tambun, which is also a Malay-majority constituency.

Mohd Nazri said there are 526,000 new voters among the total registered voters of 2,036,872 in Perak.

Some 111,800 new voters are aged between 18 and 20.

“The biggest group is those aged between 30 and 39, totalling 439,885 or 21 per cent. This is followed by those in their 20s, at 404,336 or 19 per cent,” he said, adding that the smallest group were those aged 90 and above, at 10,263 or 0.5 per cent.

On the state demographics, Mohd Nazri said Malay voters consisted of about one million people (51 per cent), ethnic Chinese about 690,000 (34 per cent), ethnic Indians about 246,000 (12 per cent), Orang Asli about 41,000 (2 per cent) and other races.

“We are still updating our database. There are still some names that are duplicated, some voters who have passed away but their names are still in our data, and some who have lost their citizenship.

“There was one case in Gerik, where one person aged 104 died in India, but it was not reported to us. As long as the family does not inform us, we cannot remove the name from the registry,” he said.

Mohd Nazri added that there are 953 polling stations in the state, with 72 allocated for early voters like the police and armed forces.

Polling centres comprise 843 schools, 34 halls and four government buildings.

The Tambun parliamentary seat is held by Bersatu deputy president and former Perak mentri besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, who won the seat by a 5,320-vote majority in GE14 against Umno’s Datuk Seri Ahmad Husni Hanadzlah and PAS’ Muhamad Zulkifli Mohamad Zakaria.

Last week, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced his decision to contest there in GE15, potentially going against Tambun Umno division chief Datuk Aminuddin Md Hanafiah.

Perak, together with Pahang and Perlis, are three states that will hold their state and parliamentary elections concurrently.

