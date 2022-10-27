YouTube: ‘Pink Venom’ hit 400 million views

- Advertisement -

Korean girl group BLACKPINK’s music video for the pre-release single Pink Venom has hit a milestone on YouTube. The music video for BLACKPINK’s Pink Venom officially surpassed 400 million views on YouTube on October 26 at around 9:50 AM KST.

The pre-release single was released on August 19 this year from BLACKPINK’s second full-length album Born Pink. The music video hit the milestone two months and one week later.

“Pink Venom” has become BLACKPINK’s 10th music video to reach 400 million views, after “Boombayah,” “Whistle,” “Playing With Fire,” “As If It’s Your Last,” “DDU-DU DDU-DU,” “Kill This Love,” “How You Like That,” “Ice Cream,” and “Lovesick Girls.”

Furthermore, Pink Venom is the first and only music video released by a K-pop group in 2022 to reach the mark.

The popular girl group will be the first K-pop artists ever to perform at British Summer Time (BST) Hyde Park in London making them also the first K-pop act in history to headline a major UK festival.

BLACKPINK was announced as one of the headliners of the event next year, which also includes the likes of major names, including P!nk, Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band.

The group will be performing on Sunday, July 2, 2023, marking their UK festival debut.

- Advertisement 2-

Formed by YG Entertainment, BLACKPINK is a South Korean girl group that consists of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa.

On August 2016, the group debuted with their single album Square One, which featured Whistle and Boombayah, their first number-one entries on South Korea’s Gaon Digital Chart and the US Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart, respectively.

They are the most successful Korean girl group internationally and have often been dubbed the “biggest girl group in the world.”

BLACKPINK is the highest-charting female Korean act on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at number 13 with “Ice Cream” (2020), and on the Billboard 200, peaking at number one with Born Pink (2022), which is the best-selling album of all time by a Korean girl group and the first to sell more than two million copies.

Read More News:

- Advertisement 3-

‘It’s Showtime’ lands top spot on Twitter trend list, launches ‘Girl of Fire’

Related Posts