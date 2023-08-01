NEW tattoo on Harry Styles believed to be dedicated to ex Olivia Wilde

Harry Styles was spotted sporting a new tattoo on his leg, which is thought to be a tribute to his ex-girlfriend, Olivia Wilde.

In photos taken in Bolsena, Italy, the tattoo appears to be the word “Olivia” in an italic font. Additionally, the word “colazione,” meaning “breakfast” in Italian, was also visible on his leg, though it’s unclear if it is related to the first tattoo.

New ink for Harry Styles

The performer wore green swim shorts and a green-and-white patterned button-up, revealing the thigh ink.

His friends who were with him included former “Late Late Show” host James Corden and Victoria’s Secret model Jacquelyn Jablonski.

Tribute to Olivia Wilde?

Some fans speculate that the tattoo might be inspired by Olivia Wilde, his former partner, while others consider the possibility that it could be connected to the One Direction song “Olivia” from their album “Made in the A.M.” There’s some debate among fans about the actual wording of the tattoo due to the distance of the photos.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s romantic involvement began in January 2021, and they were often seen on romantic getaways and publicly expressing admiration for each other on social media. They were romantically linked after they were seen holding hands at a wedding in Montecito, California.

Styles’ longest relationship

The pair were filming “Don’t Worry Darling” which Wilde acted in and directed. Formerly Wilde broke up from her ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis in November 2020. The former couple shares two children.

In November 2022, Styles and Wilde broke up. Despite the breakup, sources revealed that there is no animosity between them, and they remain friends. It was Style’s longest relationship and there was no bad blood between the duo.

Harry Styles’ decision to get a tattoo seemingly dedicated to his ex has sparked different reactions from fans, with some finding it romantic, while others express disbelief that he would get a name tattoo.

