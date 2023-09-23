Taylor Swift gains 35000 new IG voters from a single post

In a world where social media influencers hold significant sway, one pop sensation reigns supreme: Taylor Swift. The global superstar recently set the internet ablaze with a single Instagram post, sparking an unprecedented surge in traffic to Vote.org. The result was a staggering 35,252 new voters registered in just one day, marking a 23% increase from last year’s National Voter Registration Day.

Music to voting: An influencer everywhere?

Swift’s remarkable influence extends far beyond her chart-topping music and sold-out concerts. Now, she’s impacting the very foundation of American democracy – the voter base. The artist’s knack for captivating the hearts and minds of millions was on full display as her post transformed the online landscape.

Andrea Hailey, CEO of Vote.org, marveled at the remarkable influx of visitors, stating, “Our site was averaging 13,000 users every 30 minutes – a number that Taylor Swift would be proud of.” As luck would have it, 13 is Swift’s famously cherished number.

The impact of Swift’s digital call to action was profound, with a 115% surge in 18-year-olds registering to vote compared to the previous year. A staggering 157,041 eligible voters flocked to the website, a clear testament to the artist’s ability to mobilize a diverse range of demographics.

However, Swift’s efforts are far from a one-off. The nonpartisan nonprofit, Vote.org, has ambitious plans to register 8 million voters before the pivotal Election Day of 2024. Their strategy involves targeting young people through campus initiatives, collaborations with social media influencers, and innovative tactics aimed at galvanizing the electorate.

1 IG post = 35000 new voters

In her Instagram story, Swift passionately urged her followers to make their voices heard in the upcoming elections. “I’ve been so lucky to see so many of you guys at my US shows recently,” she wrote. “I’ve heard you raise your voices, and I know how powerful they are. Make sure you’re ready to use them in our elections this year!”

Taylor Swift’s recent foray into the realm of voter registration demonstrates the profound impact that artists and influencers can have on shaping the course of American democracy.

As the nation hurtles toward its next pivotal election, the question remains: what other surprises does Taylor Swift have in store for her legions of devoted fans and potential voters?

