Both woke and conservatives on X mad at “trans” person claiming age of consent should not be there 

The recent viral post depicting a “trans” woman claiming that the age of consent should not exist is grinding the gears of both the woke and conservative crowd on X. Furthermore, some speculate that the profile is a fake profile. However, some users believe that there are those living among us who believe in such things.

The term Minor Attracted Persons, (MAPs) is a nicer way of saying paedophile. According to Lexology.com, Scottish police are facing criticism for using the term MAPs to refer to child sexual offenders in a recent report by Chief Constable Iain Livingstone. The move has sparked outrage not only in Scotland but across the UK and beyond.

However, livingstone defends the terminology as an effort to prevent the victimization of children by engaging with these individuals and providing support to prevent criminal activities. He argues that avoiding stigmatizing terms like “paedophile” helps encourage offenders to seek help and reduces the risk of reoffending, benefiting society as a whole.

Woke and conservatives mad at individual claiming age of consent should not be there

The offensive account states that since they’re transgender, they are more of a woman than a biological female. It appears that the account was made to be offensive towards the conservatives in Europe and America. However, conservatives believe that this is what the woke agenda is trying to achieve.

Some users are sceptical of this post as they have seen accounts like these making parodies of the woke crowd on X. Following that, making controversial statements is one of the things these accounts are apparently good at. Despite these assumptions, it is tough to know whether the account is actually a fake one or a real one.

The account seems to claim that they are of the Jewish faith. Users feel that the owner of the account merely wants to spread anti-Semitism across social media. Jewish individuals state that this is not what their religion preaches. Regardless, the suspended account was there to grind the gears of those on X.

However, the threat of having one of these “MAPs” individuals around us is very real. It is refreshing to see that users are banding together to fight against deviants in our society.

