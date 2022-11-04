Ten men assault teen boy who befriended foreign woman in JB

- Advertisement -

A teen boy aged 19-year-old was set upon by a group of 10 men outside a restaurant in the city here yesterday while having drinks with a foreign woman he befriended on social media.

The teen boy suffered injuries to his face, head and body from the pre-dawn attack, Johor Baru South police chief Assistant Commissioner Raub Selamat told reporters today.

A short 30-second video of the assault has been circulating on social media.

Raub said the attack was reported to have happened at 5.15am.

“The male teenager said he had befriended a foreign woman through social media, before they met at a restaurant in the city.

“While having drinks, the victim was approached by four men who questioned him on how he knew the woman. Shortly after that, several men attacked the victim.

“The teen boy then managed to flee from his attackers at a nearby area,” the senior policeman said.

But the teen was pursued and later beaten up by six other men. His earlier assailants caught up and joined in.

“The victim had his injuries treated at the outpatient unit at the Sultanah Aminah Hospital here,” Raub said.

Police are investigating the case under Section 148 of the Penal Code for rioting.

- Advertisement 2-

For any query with respect to this article or any other content requirement, please contact Editor at contentservices@htlive.comCopyright 2017 Malay Mail Online

Related Posts

No related posts.