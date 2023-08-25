The British royal family’s favourite takeaway dishes

Did you know the British royal family has their favourite take away dishes too? Here’s a breakdown of what each royal person enjoys eating: (excerpt from Hello magazine)

Prince and Princess of Wales

In an interview with BBC radio 1 with Prince William some years back, Kate Middleton said that her favourite food was curry. “It doesn’t usually get ordered to the palace, we tend to og and pick it up. Not by ourselves of course,” she added.

Similarly when interviewed by BBC Radio Five Live’s That Peter Crouch Podcast in March 2020, William was given a takeaway curry from Crouch’s local Indian restaurant called Samrat in Ealing. When asked about his favourite dish he said, “Chicken masala, love that, a bit of flavor – I’m not a vindaloo man put it that way.”

William also revealed a love for Nando’s after he was introduced to it by his police protection officer.

Queen Elizabeth II

Yup, the Queen has her favourite too. According to The Sun newspaper the monarch has a penchant for fish and chips and often has a takeout from the local fish and chips outlet when she stays at Balmoral. A footman is usually sent out to pick up the order.

Apparently she also likes kebabs every once in a while. Royal correspondent Jayne Seymour said that Krazy Kebabs in Swaffham once got an order from Sandringham House and the delivery driver was shocked to know the order was for the Queen as he assumed it might be for one of the servants.

Prince Harry

Like his brother, Prince Harry is also fond of Nando’s. The Prince once picked up a late night meal comprising of a chicken pitta with extra cheese plus creamy mash on the side and a double chicken wrap with fries.

Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle says her favourite food is French fries. She once admitted, “I could eat French fries all day long.” She also said she balances health with food.

“It’s all about balance, because I work out the way I do, I don’t ever want to feel deprived. I feel that the second you do that is when you start to binge on things. It’s not a diet, it’s a lifestyle eating.”

