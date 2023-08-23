Man kicked out by security after reading explicit content in children’s book available in schools

Nowadays, conservatives are pinpointing Democrats and woke individuals as people who are wanting to have inappropriate conversations with children. This is due to the fact that they are promoting explicit content in children’s books. Following that, these books are available in the school libraries.

However, when a taxpayer decides to call out the local authorities on allowing such a book to be available to children, he was thrown out of the school meeting. X users are stating that the contents of this book are okay for children, but not okay for adults. They are stating the clear irony regarding the matter.

According to the TexasScoreCard, a Democratic state representative is causing a stir by supporting a Republican activist’s push to remove explicit books from public school libraries. She endorses State Rep. Jared Patterson’s House Bill 900, which categorizes such books as either “s*xually explicit” (banned in schools) or “s*xually relevant” (requiring parental consent). Furthermore, Democrats are largely criticizing these actions as unnecessary, Thierry’s stance has drawn liberal activists’ ire.

X users showing support to the man kicked out by security

Following that, X users are sharing their distaste towards the whole ghastly ordeal. Commentators are uploading memes that call the bluff on the Democrats and the woke individuals. A meme states that the explicit content in a children’s book is okay for a child to read, but it’s not okay if an adult reads it.

If you still believe our 1A rights will ever be enforced again, you haven’t been paying attention, respectfully. — Max (@PostMusk) August 23, 2023

- Advertisement -

In addition to this, users state that the man was well within his rights to discuss the matter publicly. However, with the woke culture that is ongoing world wide, it seems that free speech is no longer a right. Unfortunately, many agree with this rhetoric as these people are able to do whatever they like, yet when others retaliate, it is wrong.

Because if you don't have porn in schools the trans kids will genocide themselves. — Ricky Vaughn (@dvigilrpg) August 23, 2023

Others are asking the most important question. Why is there explicit material in books that are meant for school kids? However, there are several replies that could indicate transphobia. Some users state that not having explicit content to be shown to children may “harm” the trans community.

- Advertisement -

Read More News







Related Posts