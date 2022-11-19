Thousands brave rainstorm to watch Anwar

- Advertisement -

On the rainy eve of the 15th general election (GE15) here, over 10,000 people from all walks of life attended Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman and the coalition’s prime minister candidate, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s final campaign speech for his mission to recapture Putrajaya.

As Malay Mail arrived at Meow Garden here, cars and motorbikes lined the sides of the road for kilometers leading to the venue, with people marching to reach the main square.

Apart from the mega tents and thousands of flags and banners, the square was filled with food trucks and merchandise vendors offering various kinds of goods for the people that attended the event.

The coalition’s frontman arrived at the venue around 9.45 pm paraded by a crowd of his supporters chanting the old war cry “Reformasi!” all the way to the stage.

Anwar reiterated that Perak would turn into a “red state”, referring to the coalition’s colours.

“I want Perak to be the new Pakatan Harapan fortress,” he said with a voice hoarse from a whirlwind circuit up and across the country to pitch the coalition as the choice for Malaysians.

For 35-year-old Azmi Junoh who will be voting in Tambun tomorrow, there was clear excitement that his constituency could be that of the next prime minister.

“I went all the way from Negri Sembilan this morning to come here and make it to this ceramah as well as see him (Anwar) with my own eyes,” he told Malay Mail as he was filled with enthusiasm after Anwar strongly finished the ceramah.

From Simpang Pulai, which is another side of the outskirts of Ipoh, 20-year-old UiTM student Fatin Zahra told Malay Mail that she was initially undecided how to vote tomorrow.

“I doubted myself previously when I saw how all these leaders has been campaigning and now, I can see one of them talk about their policies and approach in governance in front of my own eyes.

“I don’t want to listen to social media or even my parents because I need to decide for myself, my own choice of government. I can still think about it (who to vote) tonight but I think I know what to do when I arrived at the ballot box.

Anwar has been touring nationwide to stump for PH candidates in his mission to recapture Putrajaya.

