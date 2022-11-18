Malaysians Have a Rare Chance for Change

- Advertisement -

Crowds spilling off the roads and fields in heavy rain almost everywhere in the country, combined with a fiery Anwar Ibrahim and his powerful speeches and jokes against the opponents show that Malaysia is witnessing another important page in its young history with a rare chance for change.

The Barisan Nasional, in contrast, has collapsed under the leadership of former deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Umno.

It demonstrates not only Mr Hamidi’s poor leadership, but also how poorly organised the once-powerful coalition has become.

The Perikatan Nasional is still gaining support from Malay voters who see them as an alternative to Mr Hamidi’s coalition, so the BN can still rely on this. At least this is what surveys conducted by polling houses in Kuala Lumpur are stating.

The Islamists from the PAS are in support of the PN – they are part of the PN alliance in these elections, but they are also raising the stakes during the election with prominent leaders from the PAS talking aggressively against Anwar and the PH.

In the meantime, the PN gained notoriety after one of their leaders made comments disparaging female candidates by calling them “betina,” which in some contexts could be interpreted as female animals.

However, they are all “convenience marriages,” and without Bossku—the nickname the imprisoned former prime minister Najib Razak went by—the BN, for instance, is at a loss, while the PAS and the PN are dealing with some serious infighting.

Anwar pleaded with the PAS and the PN repeatedly to refrain from interfering with the election with insults and vulgar language.

While the PH leader warned the PAS not to demonise the other leaders of other communities (non-Malay leaders) who are allied to him, he and his deputy, Rafizi Ramli, also urged their opponents to play fair.

Rare Chance for Change

Rarely do Malaysians have the option to cast a vote for reform and for change. It’s unclear if they will team up with Anwar to create the “new Malaysia” the opposition leader claims will do away with all corruption, power abuses, and “penghianatan,” or traitors.

However, judging by the sizable crowds that appear to have followed Anwar wherever he goes in Peninsular Malaysia, including in Kelantan and unquestionably in Selangor, it is hard to believe that the PH has the lead in these elections.

It’s not like in 2018 when the opposition coalition led by former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad mobilised large crowds to take on a firmly established Najib Razak. Change did happen in 2018, but it was not for reform.

This time, Anwar is on a roller coaster, appearing in a borrowed helicopter that has drawn the ire of his adversaries while he rushes from one point in the peninsula to another in what he claims is “with style.” The roar of the crowd to these statements may seem to say that change is on the way.

As we already mentioned, the BN has failed miserably and is hardly visible on social media, where the PH has supplanted them and taken over the narrative.

However, some Umno leaders are certain that their party will win the PRU15 as soon as the results are announced. While most polls place the PH between 99 and 114 seats, they give their party and the BN coalition a solid 128 seats.

To barely control the Parliament, the competing coalitions must win 112 seats.

According to Anwar, the PH has already won 100 seats and is still making a lot of effort to outperform its rivals. They anticipate 114–118 seats.

However, if we base our predictions on the attendance at PH rallies, the support Anwar is receiving everywhere he goes, and the lacklustre support for the PN and BN in many regions of Malaysia, we shouldn’t be shocked if the PH wins these elections.

But it is up to the people of Malaysia to decide whether they want the change they have been seeking since 1998 or if they prefer to keep the bloated cabinet of 70 ministers, who according to Anwar, are unable to even control the price of eggs.

