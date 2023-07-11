As Threads hits 100 million users, where will Twitter go?

Since Meta’s text-based platform Threads went live last week, user activity on Twitter has declined. Since Threads’ debut, it has attracted more than 100 million subscribers.

Meta’s latest app became operational in the United States on Wednesday, and according to Meta officials like Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri, it would serve as a more encouraging “public square” for groups “that never really embraced Twitter.”

Threads reached 100 million sign-ups over the weekend. That’s mostly organic demand and we haven’t even turned on many promotions yet. Can’t believe it’s only been 5 days!” Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a post-Monday.

Twitter’s declining traffic?

It appears that Twitter has suffered. On Sunday, Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince posted a snapshot to Twitter indicating that the platform’s traffic was “tanking.”

Web traffic to Twitter was down 5% during the first two full days that Threads was largely accessible compared to the prior week, according to Similarweb, a data provider that specializes in web analytics. Twitter’s website traffic is down 11% from the same days in 2022.

Threads advantage

With its connection to Instagram on Meta’s network, Threads has experienced explosive development. By using their Instagram accounts, users can join the app and keep some of their followers even as more people download it.

Even more quickly than OpenAI’s generative chatbot ChatGPT, which crossed the 100 million user mark in just two months.

The software has a lot of opportunity to expand as it hasn’t been released in Europe yet, where, according to Mosseri, there are still some legislative complexities to manage.

If Threads can hold onto its user base, it may establish itself as a serious rival to Twitter, which in its most recent quarterly earnings report as a publicly traded firm last summer, reported having about 238 million monetizable daily active users.

Is the Twitter apocalypse fast approaching? or Elon Musk has an ace up his sleeve ready to pounce back on Meta?

