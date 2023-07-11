Trump can end Russia-Ukraine war in 24 hours, but Biden can end it in 5 minutes, says Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rebuffed Donald Trump’s declarations that he could stop the war in Ukraine in a day, arguing that the Republican front-runner did not succeed in doing so while in office.

Speaking through a translator on ABC’s This Week, Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine has been engaged in conflict with Russian agents in the Donbass since Russia annexed Crimea in 2014. Trump was president from 2016 to 2020.

“The sole desire to bring the war to an end is beautiful, but this desire should be based on some real-life experience,” Zelenskyy said. “Donald Trump had already these 24 hours once in his time. We were at war, not a full-scale war. … (Trump) had that time at his disposal, but he must have had some other priorities.”

The specifics of Trump’s plans to end the Ukraine war are unclear, despite his claims to have a close connection with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Zelenskyy asserted that if Trump intended to end the conflict by pressuring Ukraine to give land, “(President Joe) Biden could have brought it to an end even in five minutes, but we would not agree.”

Ukraine counteroffensive on momentum

Although the counteroffensive in Ukraine is making progress, “every day means new losses of Ukrainians,” according to Zelenskyy in the interview with ABC.

The Ukrainian president mentioned that his army had to leave various eastern Ukraine regions some months prior. Currently, some of that land is being reclaimed. He denied reports that certain Western leaders were dissatisfied with the speed of the victories, asserting that everyone is well aware of the “total strength of Russians” and the scope of the technology at their disposal.

Zelenskyy stated, “Today the initiative is on our side. Of course, we would all prefer to see the counteroffensive done in a shorter amount of time, but there is reality” to contend with.

