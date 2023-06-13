How can you tell if it’s time to get a side gig?

Having a side gig can provide various benefits. But if you’re unsure whether to have one or not, here are signs that will indicate it’s time to get one:

Out-of-cash-always – If you find it hard to cover your expenses with your current income, a side gig can help supplement your earnings and alleviate financial stress.

Desire to save or invest – If you have specific goals such as starting an emergency fund or investing for the future, a side gig can provide the extra funds needed to achieve those goals faster.

NO job satisfaction: If you feel unfulfilled or dissatisfied with your current job, a side gig can offer an opportunity to explore other interests, develop new skills, and find a sense of fulfilment outside of your primary employment.

Flexibility – If you crave a more flexible schedule or work on your terms, a side gig can provide the freedom you need for you to strike a better work-life balance.

Debts, debts, debts – If you’re burdened with significant debt, (student loans, credit card debt) a side gig can help you accelerate your debt repayment.

Business ventures – If you have the desire to start your own business, a side gig can serve as a stepping stone, allowing you to gain experience and test the viability of your venture.

Pursuing a passion – If you have a hobby or a passion project that you’d like to monetize, a side gig can provide the avenue to turn your interests into a source of income, allowing you to do what you love while earning extra money.

Diversification – If you’re looking to broaden your skill set and gain experience in different areas, a side gig can help you learn new things and make you more marketable in the job market.

Career transitions – If you’re considering a career change or planning to pursue a different path, a side gig related to your desired field can provide valuable experience and give you a taste of what your future career might entail.

Starting a side gig requires careful consideration and planning. Assess your current commitments, time availability, and energy levels to ensure you can effectively manage both your primary job and your side gig without sacrificing your well-being or performance.

