Timothee Chalamet to do Bob Dylan’s vocals in biopic

Timothee Chalamet will be taking on Bob Dylan’s vocals in a biopic soon. Chalamet will play Dylan in the film A Complete Unknown which depicts Dylan’s rise to fame in New York in 1965.

The movie will be directed by James Mangold who is also co-writing it with Jay Cocks.

Timothee Chalamet Embraced

“It’s such an amazing time in American culture and the story of a young, 19-year-old Bob Dylan coming to New York with, like, two dollars in his pocket and becoming a world-wide sensation within three years.

“First being embraced into the family of folk music in New York and then of course kind of outrunning them at a certain point as his star rises so beyond belief. It’s such an interesting true story about such an interesting moment in the American scene.”

“Different characters from Woody Guthrie to Bob Dylan, Pete Seeger to Joan Baez all have a role to play in this movie,” said Mangold.

Timothee Chalamet last acted in Bones And All with Taylor Russell. He will soon be seen in Dune with Zendaya, Florence Pugh and Austin Butler as well as the musical Wonka with Olivia Colman and Sally Hawkins.

His personal life is also in the limelight as rumours of him dating Kylie Jenner abound. The rumour came to life after popular social media influencer DeuxMoi posted the possibility online.

Dating Rumours

Netizens had plenty to say about the rumour that has gained momentum going viral.

“Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet dating feels the same as when two people from your high school that have never interacted start dating like 6 years after graduation,” said one person.

“Timothee posting selfies, dating Kylie Jenner and getting his first tattoo all in the span of 24 hours,” posted another.

“Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet dating is even more random than Kendall and Benito?!?!?!, said another.

One source however said that they have actually been dating since Paris Fashion Week.

