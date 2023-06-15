Tips on finding real happiness based on Finnish culture

Happiness is subjective and can vary from person to person. Nonetheless, here are some tips from the happiest country in the world – Finland – that may help you attain genuine happiness:

“Sisu”

Sisu is a Finnish term that refers to resilience, determination, and perseverance. Cultivate a resilient mindset that allows you to overcome challenges and bounce back from setbacks.

The Happiness Barometer

- Advertisement -

Gratitude for food

Alex Nurmi, cookbook author and TV chef from the Finland Masterclass of Happiness class says that “The happiness and well-being course focuses on a simple and natural way of learning to appreciate everyday things.” According to Nurmi, happiness is a by-product of contentment. If you can appreciate the simple things in life, you’ll be satisfied with what you have, thus, making you happier as well.

Expressing thankfulness for our food, according to Nurmi, is a simple approach to putting this happy principle into practice in our daily lives. You need to learn to appreciate having food and nourishment every day because it is not given to everyone in this world.

Nature

Finland is renowned for its beautiful natural landscapes. Spend time outdoors, engage in activities like hiking, camping, or simply taking walks in nature. Connecting with nature has been shown to enhance well-being.

- Advertisement -

“Hygge”

Although more associated with Danish culture, the idea of hygge (creating cozy and intimate moments) can contribute to happiness. Surround yourself with things that bring you joy and create a warm and comforting environment.

Sauna therapy

- Advertisement -

Saunas are an integral part of Finnish culture. Regular sauna use has been associated with various physical and mental health benefits, including relaxation and stress reduction.

More On Happiness

Education and personal growth

The Finnish education system is highly regarded. Adopt a lifelong learning mindset, pursue personal interests, and invest in your self-development to enhance a sense of fulfillment and purpose.

TAKE AWAY

Always remember that happiness is a personal journey, so what works for one person may not work for another. But you can try to explore these tips and adapt them to your circumstances and preferences. You’ll see that happiness can be achieved whether you’re in Finland or not.

Read More News

10 people killed in wedding party bus near Sydney, Australia

The photo above is from Pexels

Related Posts