Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen hire divorce lawyers, likely no turning back now

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have been in the news a lot lately. First there was the epic fight when Brady decided to un-retire from the NFL and get back to work much to Bundchen’s disliking.

That led to a separation of sorts and now apparently the duo have both engaged divorce lawyers.

According to one source, they have both engaged New York-based divorce attorneys.

“There has always been a lot of love and passion between them. But now that they have been apart, it seems like this is better for everyone. It surprising to friends they have taken it this far.”

Bundchen has said last month that she wanted Brady to step away from the NFL for good.

“I have my concerns. This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present. I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for them.”

The couple got married in 2009 and Brady spoke about the personal cost of playing the NFL for two decades.

“I haven’t had a Christmas in 23 years and I haven’t had a Thanksgiving in 23 years. I haven’t celebrated birthdays with people that I care about that are born from August to late January. And I’m not able to be at funerals and I’m not able to be at weddings. I think there comes a point in your life where you say, ‘You know what? I’ve had my fill and it’s enough and time to go on, to move into other parts of life.”

Another source close to the couple said, “I don’t think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be.”

