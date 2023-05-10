Tom Cruise invites King Charles to be his ‘wingman’

On Sunday night, Tom Cruise made a cameo during King Charles’ Coronation concert in a surprise pre-recorded segment.

The 60-year-old actor flew in his iconic Top Gun plane in the cameo during an interlude between performances as stars such as Pierce Brosnan and Bear Grylls talked about the King’s military service.

Tom Cruise Wants a Wingman

The footage of Tom Cruise appeared on the screen as he flew a plane and quipped: ‘Pilot to pilot – your Majesty, you can be my wingman anytime!’

Between 1971 and 1994 King Charles served in both the Navy and air force during his military career. Cruise, who acted in Top Gun: Maverick is known for his love of flying and appeared in the P-51 Mustang which featured in the film.

The cameo was part of a series of pre-recorded sketches revealing little-known facts about the monarch.

As well as members of the public, the audience included the newly crowned King and his wife Queen Camilla, as well as William and Catherine, their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and other members of the royal family.

Hugh Jackman appeared in a pre-recorded VT to invite King Charles to the set of Deadpool 3 which is shooting in the U.K. this summer – and there was an appearance of the upcoming Doctor Who Ncuti Gatwa, who performed a scene from “Romeo and Juliet” live on stage alongside “My Neighbour Totoro” star Mei Mac.

Poignant message by Prince William

Speaking from the castle’s picturesque east terrace, the prince made a touching reference to his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, adding: “I know she’s up there, fondly keeping an eye on us.”

Addressing his newly-crowned father, King Charles, Prince William said: “She would be a very proud mother.”

