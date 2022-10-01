Tom Hanks says he has made only 4 ‘pretty good’ films in 40 years

- Advertisement -

One of the most stellar actors in Hollywood, Tom Hanks says he is only really proud of four of his films. The Academy Award-winning actor said that although he has made a ton of movies, only four of them are ‘pretty good.

This, was after a career with more than 80 films and six Oscar nominations. He didn’t however name which four but presumably Forrest Gump would definitely count as one of them.

“Movie-making is hard work over a very long period of time that consists of so many moments of joy slapped up against an equal number of feelings of self-loathing. It is the greatest job in the world and the most confounding of labors that I know of.”\

Hanks on Forrest Gump

The actor shared that although initially there was talk of a sequel to Forrest Gump he was glad it didn’t happen.

“I will say that, with a long time in between, we did take a stab at talking about another Forrest Gump that lasted all of 40 minutes. And then we never, we said, Guys, come on.

“A smart thing I did is I’ve never signed a contract that had a contractual obligation to a sequel. I’ve always said, ‘Guys, if there’s a reason to do it, let’s do it. But you guys can’t force me. There is that natural inclination that is one of our commerce that says, ‘Hey, you just had a hit, so do it gain, and you’ll have a hit.”

The actor has just written a novel titled The Making of Another Motion Picture Masterpiece which will be out on May 9, 2023. The book is a fictional story about making a superhero film and the comic book character that inspired it.

Hanks won Oscars for Best Actor in 1994 and 1995 for performances in Philadelphia and Forrest Gump.

When it comes to making movies, he told Bill Simmons in a podcast in November 2021 that his three favourite films were A League of Their Own, Castaway and Cloud Atlas.

