Is TikTok the death platform? Another TikToker Killed!

TikTok is a fun platform, but sometimes humans have other desires and commit the unthinkable. Here is a story of a TikToker being killed, adding to the already long list of murders and killings.

In this article, we review the long list of murders related to TikTok stars. Not that being a TikToker will turn you into a murderer or get you killed, but the list is growing.

A Mexican Phone Call

Karla Pardini, a Mexican TikTok star, was shot dead shortly after answering a mysterious phone call urging her to go outside.

On September 20, around 10.30 p.m., the 21-year-old received an ominous call that drew her outside – and she never returned.

“According to her mother’s information, she received a call, went outside, and that’s when the attack happened,” Sinaloa prosecutor Sara Bruna Quionez said.

Before the young woman’s death, Pardini garnered over 90,000 followers on TikTok, regularly posting fashion and dancing content.

Her final video on the day of her death translated to “When they tell me they don’t like me. In short, I hope you like me less.”

Death of Indian TikToker

Two men have been arrested in India in connection with the murder of politician and former TikTok star Sonali Phogat.

The arrests were made on Thursday evening, following a post-mortem examination that revealed “multiple blunt force injuries” on her body.

Phogat, 42, died on August 22 while visiting the western state of Goa. According to initial reports, she died of a cardiac arrest.

Her family, however, denied the claim and accused her associates of murder.

Video Game Twist

Docquen Jovo Watkins, Rory Teasley’s boyfriend of a decade, allegedly strangled him to death over a video game argument. Rory Teasley, the creator of TikTok, was doing what he was known for just days before his untimely death: entertaining his more than 200,000 followers, in Jan 2022. Docquen Jovo Watkins, 31, is charged with second-degree homicide for Teasley’s slaying.

In San Diego, Ali Abulaban, a husband and father who’s widely known as a TikToker is accused of double murder.

Abulaban, 29 is accused to have, in October last year, killed his estranged wife and her friend. They were both shot dead in an East Village high-rise apartment in San Diego.

The TikTok ‘SCARFACE’ impersonator still has 950k followers as he awaits trial for his wife’s murder.

The English Rage

- Advertisement 3- Three women, including a TikTok influencer and her mother, will stand trial for the death of two men in a car accident. This begs the question. What is it with the TikToker? Why get involved in murders? Natasha Akhtar, 21, Ansreen Bukhari, 45, and Mahek Bukhari, 22, are all charged with the murders of Saqib Hussain and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin. At 1.35 a.m. in Feb this year, the crash occurred near Leicester on the A46 near the Six Hills junction. According to police, a silver Skoda Fabia, a grey Audi TT, and a blue Seat Leon were all involved and travelling at high speeds at the time. According to investigators, the Skoda exited the highway and smashed through a central reservation. Both men, from Banbury, Oxfordshire, were pronounced dead at the scene. There are eight defendants in this case and they are being held on remand in custody. Malaysian Crime Scene Malaysia was shocked when the charred body of a woman discovered and believed to have been killed by a river in Kampung Talang Hulu in Kuala Kangsar on May 31, 2022 was identified. Pavethira A/P Thilak, a TikTok star and influencer, was identified as the victim. This came after her 19-year-old brother identified the clothing and accessories she was wearing when she was discovered at the crime scene. Read More News: How to follow the TikTok trend of AI death prediction