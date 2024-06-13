Top cities to launch your career: Why location matters

Job hunting can be gruelling, but your decision-making isn’t over even after landing an offer. The city where your job is located can significantly impact your finances and overall satisfaction.

“Before you say ‘yes’ to a job, it’s essential to understand the cost of living in another city, especially if your current location is more affordable,” says career strategist Ana Goehner.

A new WalletHub report analyzed over 180 U.S. cities based on 26 metrics, including entry-level job availability, unemployment rates, average starting salaries, and housing affordability. The findings reveal the best and worst cities for young professionals.

Top cities for young professionals

Atlanta tops the list, boasting high median income growth, abundant job opportunities, high job satisfaction, a strong average starting salary of $4,342 per month, a vibrant atmosphere, and appealing entertainment options.

Other top cities include Orlando, Florida; Salt Lake City, Utah; Tampa, Florida; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Portland, Maine; Charleston, South Carolina; Austin, Texas; Miami, Florida; and Knoxville, Tennessee.

Challenging cities for new professionals

Conversely, New York City ranks last due to its high cost of living, lack of affordable housing, and few entry-level job openings. “The high cost of living and lengthy commute times make it particularly challenging for recent graduates.”

For example, Emiko Powers, 24, an assistant at NBC in New York, initially earned $18.50 an hour and struggled to afford rent. “Living in New York is more convenient if you have a lot of money,” she says, noting the toll on her well-being from the financial strain.

Other difficult cities include Detroit, Michigan; Yonkers, New York; Santa Clarita, California; Pembroke Pines, and Florida, Connecticut.

Choosing the right city for your job can significantly influence your career growth and quality of life. Make informed decisions to ensure your new job is a stepping stone to success, not a financial burden.

