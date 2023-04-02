How to keep women from quitting their work

Escalating burnout rates, continuing childcare predicament, and the haunting impacts of the pandemic have compelled thousands of women to re-examine their professional life and how they personally relate to their jobs.

According to a survey involving 800 executive women, there’s a massive disengagement between what business owners think women need and what they really want.

Most women in the labor force want flexibility and paid family leaves so they can manage the lopsided burden of caregiving. But these policies are no longer seen as “nice to have” paybacks — they have become baseline expectations.

So, what will really keep women workers from quitting? The answer can be summed up in 4 words – make them feel valued.

But how can they be made to feel that? Here’s how:

Women Advancement

Women want more power in the workplace. For many, this comes in the form of a promotion.

In the survey, only 25% of C-suite members were women and 5% were women of color. Predictably, the survey exhibited that many business firms are missing the mark on leadership diversity because they lack long-term action plans.

Instead of one-off promotions, employers and business owners need to incessantly set and track progress to guarantee that promotions are impartial and not yielding to favoritism.

Likewise, employers should sponsor networking prospects that benefit women to leverage and expand their power so that they’re better positioned to lead.

A survey participant said, “Being nominated for an internal program supporting growth and development snowballed into a much bigger opportunity.”

Good workplace culture

Company policies are not the only ones that define an employee’s work experience, how managers act and behave must be in the equation too.

Business leaders need to create a culture that ensures all employees feel they can take advantage of benefits without adverse consequences.

Women workers in teams must be championed, whether they’re in the room or doing remote work, and make sure that those who are working offsite or on paid leave don’t get disregarded for growth opportunities.

Increased pay

Forty percent of the women surveyed said pay transparency is important to their retention, but only 19% said their current workplace practices it.

Women also want more learning and development funds, but just 52% said their employer offers them. Investing in these opportunities could be the catalyst for women to get promoted with more pay, helping to close the gender wage gap.

The point is —

It’s only when workplaces are made to work for women that a more equitable and diverse workplace for everyone can be achieved.

NOTE: Photo above is from Pexels

