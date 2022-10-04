New trailer and poster debut for Marvel Studios’ ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

- Advertisement -

Manila, Oct. 4 — Tickets are now on sale for Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” the action-packed feature film that ventures back to the kingdom of Wakanda where a new threat emerges from a hidden undersea nation called Talokan.

A brand-new trailer, poster and images also debuted today and are available to download.

In the film, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death.

As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band togetherwith the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman)and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of Talokan, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, MabelCadena and Alex Livinalli.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, opens in Philippine cinemas Nov. 9.

Follow Marvel Philippines on social:

Facebook:www.facebook.com/MarvelPhilippines

Instagram:www.instagram.com/marvelphilippines

Twitter:http://twitter.com/marvelstudiosph

Hashtag:#WakandaForever

- Advertisement 2-

For any query with respect to this article or any other content requirement, please contact Editor at contentservices@htlive.comManila Bulletin

Read More News:

Here are some of the major Korean celebrity breakups