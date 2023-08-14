Trans student sues after school penalizes her for using the correct bathroom

A transgender female student was punished for using the girl’s bathroom in the school.

The student known as RF said that the assistant principal asked to either use the restroom matching the gender assigned to at birth or a single-stall gender-neutral restroom at the school.

Trans Bathroom?

RF did not like to use the single-stall gender-neutral restroom because “there was often a line as it was used by all students and risk missing or being late to class.”

The trans claimed to have received a verbal warning and two detentions for using the girl’s bathroom. Then was punished with a suspension. Back from suspension and asked to use a male bathroom as per the school’s orders, the trans was threatened with rape by a male student.

The lawsuit states that the school violated the Missouri Human Rights Act and the Equal Protection Clause of the Missouri Constitution. The school’s action also violates the Title IX guidelines issued by Joe Biden’s administration which states that federally funded schools should not discriminate against trans students on the basis os sex and gender.

“Forcing transgender students to use the bathroom or locker room that matches their sex designated at birth is not only discrimination but dangerous and causes serious harm to Missouri’s youth. Both through the constitution and by stature, the government, a school in this case, is prohibited from discriminating against the people it is supposed to protect on the bases of either their sex or disablilty.”

