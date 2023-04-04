Travis Scott leaves suggestive comment on ex Kylie Jenner’s social media

To promote Kylie Jenner’s new mascara KYLASH, her company Kylie Cosmetics posted a few images of the founder on their Instagram timeline on Saturday, April 1. The mascara is scheduled for release on April 6.

Jenner was photographed in a tight black gown with an off-the-shoulder collar and black opera gloves. She wore natural makeup and had her hair combed back. In the comments, her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott wrote, “A beauty.”

Travis Posted A Rare Comment

Travis posted his comment more than two months after multiple reports claimed that he and Jenner had broken up and five months after the hip-hop star denied rumours he cheated on the reality star. He rarely posts anything on social media.

Several fans expressed confusion in response to Scott’s compliment on the Kylie Cosmetics post. One person wrote, “@travisscott man, wtf are u doing here?”

Others were hopeful that the rapper’s comment indicated he and Jenner were in a good place. “@travisscott THEY DIDNT BREAK UP LETS GOOOOO,” one user wrote, while another posted, “Travis responded, they didn’t break uuuuuup.” A third person wrote, @travisscott MY PARENTS OMG IM SO HAPPY.”

The two, who share daughter Stormi Webster, 5, and son Aire Webster, 14 months, have had an on-again, off-again romance since they were first linked in 2017. They have not commented on their current relationship status.

Different lifestyles

Another source told ET, “The two, Travis and Kylie have had an up and down relationship…and although they aren’t together right now, it doesn’t mean it’s over for good.”

The main challenge to their relationship was prioritizing very different lifestyles.

“With two kids, Kylie doesn’t go out too much” they added. “Travis on the other hand lives a life of late nights in the studio and going out with friends. The two love and respect each other and will continue to co-parent.”

