Donald Trump’s daughter gets married to Lebanese billionaire heir

Donald Trump’s youngest daughter Tiffany Trump married her beau Lebanese billionaire Michael Boulos at her family’s club in Palm Beach, Florida.

Tiffany donned a long sleeve wedding gown by designer Elie Saab while her mother, Marla Maples wore a lavender evening gown also by Saab.

Her husband Boulos is of American Lebanese parentage and is heir to Boulos Enterprises, a Nigerian distribution and assembly company for vehicles including motorcycles and power bikes, run by his father Massad Boulos.

The wedding was attended by Donald Trump and her half-siblings Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump and Barron Trump.

The wedding cake was seven-foot tall, similar to that of Marla Maples wedding to Donald Trump in 1993. They divorced in 1999.

Tiffany’s wedding was just four days after the 2022 midterm elections in the United States though Maples said that the event was apolitical.

“We are focused on this sacred union and welcoming beloved friends and family, not on politics.” She also said that they chose Mar-a-Lago as the venue because it was Tiffany’s childhood home.

Tiffany, 29 and Michael, 25 started dating in January 2019. They reportedly met at Lindsay Lohan’s club in Mykonos, Greece in 2018. She announced that she was engaged in January 2021 which was coincidentally at the end of Donald Trump’s term as President.

The wedding was attended by 250 people as Donald escorted his daughter down the aisle. The identities of the guests were kept confidential as much as possible.

Her mother who planned the entire wedding posted on Instagram, “Tiffany Ariana: Once I held you in my arms. Now as I watch you move forward with love, know you’ll always be my baby, now and beyond your wedding day. Love, Mom”

“This is such a special opportunity for family and close fiends to celebrate Tiffany and Michael’s divine union with so much love, joy and unity.”

According to People magazine, Boulos proposed to Tiffany in the White House Rose Garden last year with a 13-carat-emerald cut diamond ring worth $1.2 million.

Just days before the wedding the entire venue and coast had been under mandatory evacuation due to Hurricane Nicole.

