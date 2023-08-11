Trump defies GOP loyalty pledge: Battle lines drawn ahead of first GOP debate

Former President Donald Trump has ignited a storm of speculation as he publicly voiced his refusal to sign the loyalty pledge mandated by the Republican National Committee (RNC) for participation in the upcoming GOP debate scheduled later this month.

During an exclusive interview with Newsmax, Trump eloquently articulated his reservations, pointing specifically to a clause in the pledge that stipulates support for the eventual GOP nominee.

Not signing the Pledge

“I wouldn’t sign the pledge,” Trump candidly told host Eric Bolling, his signature confidence evident in his words. “They want you to sign a pledge, but I can name three or four people that I wouldn’t support for the president. So right there there’s a problem.”

Amidst the interview, Trump tantalizingly dangled his decision on participation in the August 23 debate in Milwaukee, promising a revelation in the coming week. This comes even as his rejection of the loyalty pledge would seemingly render him ineligible based on the RNC’s criteria.

Central to the pledge is a provision that not only demands allegiance to the eventual nominee from the GOP but also mandates that candidates refrain from participating in any debates not sanctioned by the RNC throughout the election cycle.

The Big GOP Debate

As whispers of Trump’s potential counterprogramming circulate, with insiders familiar with his deliberations reportedly exploring such strategies, the former president demonstrated his flair for rhetoric in expressing his eagerness to participate. “I’d like to do it. I’ve actually gotten very good marks on debating talents,” Trump affirmed with characteristic self-assuredness. “They want a smart president. They want somebody that’s going to be smart.”

With the debate date drawing near and the political landscape abuzz with anticipation, Trump’s reluctance to toe the party line has cast an electrifying uncertainty over the GOP’s highly anticipated event. As observers brace for the next twist in this riveting political saga, all eyes remain fixed on the former president and his potentially game-changing decision.

