Donald Trump wants flying cars, Elon Musk puts down the idea

On March 4, Donald Trump said he wanted futuristic cities and flying cars sounding almost like a Jetson cartoon skit but he appeared to have been quite serious about it.

“Just as the United States led the automotive revolution in the last century, I want to ensure that America – not China – lead this revolution in air mobility,” said the Republican presidential candidate.

Elon Musk however begs to differ, saying way back in 2017 that flying cars are not the future of transportation and that it was dumb idea, especially for city travel.

Musk Against Flying Cars

“Obviously, I like flying things. But it’s difficulty to imagine the flying car becoming a scalable solution. If somebody doesn’t maintain their flying car, it could drop a hubcap and guillotine you,” he said. He does make a valid point, a fender bender would have altogether different consequences when cars are flying around.

“Your anxiety level will not decrease as a result of things that weigh a lot buzzing around your head,” he added. He also spoke about possible noise pollution as a significant downward force would need to be created to keep the cars from falling.

On the other hand Trump shared his video titled Quantum Leap in the American Standard of Living in Truth Social. He spoke about how America has “lost it boldness” which he plans to bring back should he become president again.

In the video as reported by Fortune magazine, he said that he would launch a contest to charter up to 10 new “freedoms cities” on undeveloped land, each about the size of Washington D.C.

“We’ll actually build new cities in our country again. These freedom cities will reopen the frontier, reignite American imagination and give hundreds of thousands of young people and other a people all hardworking families, a new shot at home ownership and, in fact, the American dream.

“Another big opportunity is in transportation. Dozens of major companies in the United States and China are racing to develop vertical takeoff and landing vehicles for families and individuals.”

However this concept of flying vehicles is still only in the early development stages and is not expected to become available very soon.

