Wealthy LA residents spend $150,000 for protection dogs

Wealthy Los Angeles residents are buying protection dogs that cost as much as $150,000 because of fear, the rising rate of violent crimes within the area, and the city’s growing homelessness predicament.

According to Los Angeles Times, protection dogs — typically German shepherds, Belgian Malinois, Dobermans, Cane Corso, or a mix of those breeds — are being sold by Delta K9 Academy in North Hollywood for as much as $70,000. Some trainers are selling dogs for upwards of $150,000.

Arteom Bulgadarian, president of an aerospace manufacturing company, residing in a multi-million-dollar home in Sherman Oaks and owning several guns, just had his home wired with surveillance cameras, however, he felt that his tight security precautions were not sufficient.

Thus, Bulgadarian contacted Delta K9 and bought a $70,000 2.5-year-old German shepherd bred as an elite protection dog. Although the dog is considered a family pet, it is actually trained to guard the home of wealthy Los Angeles residents.

When asked what’s the price he would place for his family’s security, Bulgadarian’s response was:

“Seventy-thousand dollars — you amortize it over 10 to 15 years, whatever the dog’s life is, and it’s not that big of a price tag,” he said.

The current 8% outpouring of violent crime in LA concurs with the tenure of George Gascon, the ‘woke’ district attorney, who has apparently bolstered criminals’ confidence which ostensibly triggered boundless unease among homeowners, rich and poor.

There have been spates of break-ins and property crime, smash-and-grab thefts, and home robberies, leaving some to believe Los Angeles is changing into a third-world country.

“Every celebrity client, at one time or another, and billionaire has said to me these exact words: ‘What about a dog?'” Kris Herzog, owner of the Bodyguard Group of Beverly Hills.

Herzog said his firm connects customers with security service firms that sell protection dogs for $55,000. He added, “A dog is always my recommendation if you’re not going to have a gun in the house.”

In a statement to LA Times, luxury real estate agent Branden Williams said elites in Beverly Hills are buying protection dogs.

And one breeder said —

“To be very blunt, our dogs that were born in 2022 are being sold at a price of $150,000… It’s a coveted product.”

It seems protection dogs are the “in” thing with wealthy Los Angeles residents, what with the escalating rate of crime and violence within the metropolis.

