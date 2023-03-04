Florida man arrested after 220,000 child porn images found in his house

An elderly man has recently been arrested for having 220,000 child pornography images found in his home in Florida. Many are appalled at the disturbing fact that someone can find such an amount of perverted images.

Detective Chase King of the sheriff’s department received a tip in January that several files containing child sexual abuse material were posted on the internet from a home in Ocala. After conducting an investigation, he discovers that the IP address involved with uploading the files was registered to Paul Zittel, a 72-year-old man.

The images are in large boxes and large stacks throughout the man’s house. The printer in his bedroom suggests that it is heavily used to print such materials. The images combined weighed 2,600 pounds.

Netizens react to the Florida man

The tweet is viral with over 10 million views. Netizens are sharing their distaste for the vile man. Many are posting pictures of bazookas suggesting that they are wanting to shoot the man with it.

These weren't children on someone's payroll. They were exploited, raped, trafficked, etc. — Belinda 🇺🇸🇲🇽 (@belinda_tbh) March 2, 2023

Others are saying that the companies behind these images need to be penalised as well. However, most pornographic production houses do not sell such content. Replies to the remark states that the children involved are most likely human trafficking victims.

There’s ppl who do this of every race bruh🤦🏾‍♂️ — RHL Austin (@austin_ralphhl) March 2, 2023

Some even resort to statements against a certain race of people for doing such things. Twitter users disagree with such a remark as perverted people tend to be of any race. Furthermore, it is not fair for us to place blame on an entire race group of people for this man’s unforgivable actions.

im a fan of that concept, tho it might be bitcoins — Ya Real G (@MightyCarlosLP) March 2, 2023

Netizens also suggest that the local authorities should dig deeper and find out who the man’s customers are. Financial fingerprints can lead them into arresting more of these twisted individuals. There are those that are saying if these people were using Bitcoin, it would be harder to track them.

Nevertheless, it is important for us to take care of our society’s children. A traumatic experience like this can harm a child’s mental development. There is more information relating to the effects of the victims on StairwayFoundation.org

