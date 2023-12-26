“Trump is the Rightful Person of the Year”, not Swift says die-hard fan

Trump lambasted Taylor Swift this week with an article he shared on his social media titled, “Donald Trump is the Rightful Person of the Year”. The article criticized TIME magazine for giving Swift the award instead of him.

The article was in the DC Enquirer and was written by Reed Cooper, a 19-year-old die-hard supporter.

He said it was a “massive mistake” to give the award to Swift. Cooper argued it was a mistake to give the award to a left-wing singer and Trump was more deserving of the award because “he has been successful at quite literally everything he’s ever tried throughout his life.

Rightful Person of the Year

The writer said that Trump had looked into human trafficking, investigated big pharma over the alleged rise in chronic illness and had done a lot of work on the economy.

Swift on the other hand has achieved a lot including a record-breaking world tour and, concert movie that smashed box office records and also lifted the US economy according to the Federal Reserve. The US Federal Reserve credits the singer with changing the economic fortunes of major cities across the country.

In addition to that, while the world celebrates Christmas with good will messages, Donald Trump sent out a deranged Christmas rant about being unfairly persecuted on Truth Social. Definitely not a new theme for the Presidential candidate at all.

He aired his grievances on his Truth Social app on Christmas Eve complaining in upper case letters, “THEY SPIED ON MY CAMPAIGN, LIED TO CONGRESS, CHEATED ON FISA, RIGGED A PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION, ALLOWED MILLIONS OF PEOPLE, MANY FROM PRISONS & MENTAL INSTITUTIONS TO INVADE OUR COUNTRY, SCREWED UP IN AFGHANISTAN, & JOE BIDEN’S MISFITS AND THUGS, LIKE DERANGED JACK SMITH, ARE COMING AFTER ME, AT LEVELS OF PERSECUTION NEVER SEEN BEFORE IN OUR COUNTRY???. IT’S CALLED ELECTION INTERFERENCE. MERRY CHRISTMAS!”

All in all the phrase “never” before seen is a strong assertion to send on such an auspicious holiday with most people sticking to fruit cake and presents.

Cover Photo: YouTube