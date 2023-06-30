Trump motion to dismiss the E. Jean Carroll lawsuit is “without merit,” says judge

Judge Lewis Kaplan rejected former President Donald Trump’s request for a summary judgment in the libel action brought by journalist E. Jean Carroll, claiming that the reasons Trump offered to dismiss the lawsuit “are without merit.”

Robbie Kaplan, an attorney representing E Jean Carroll, said in a statement that Judge Kaplan’s denial of summary judgment “confirms that once again, Donald Trump’s alleged defenses to E. Jean Carroll’s defamation claims don’t work.” Trump must now deal with the consequences of his choice to renounce his immunity as president.

Trump Motion

Attorney Alina Habba said on the Trump motion, “We disagree with the Court’s decision and will be taking the appropriate steps to preserve all viable defenses.”

Carroll filed the lawsuit in 2019, alleging that Trump had raped her inside a department shop in New York City in the middle of the 1990s.

Recently, Carroll’s attorneys attempted to alter the complaint to include remarks Trump made towards the outcome of the other lawsuit. Carroll had earlier this week accused the former president of raping her, and Trump responded by suing Carroll for libel.

- Advertisement -

A New York jury found Trump guilty for defamation and sexual assault against Carroll in a separate lawsuit that was brought by Carroll. Trump was cleared of all rape charges.

Rejected Requests

After Kaplan rejected a request in April to combine this action with the one that was determined last month, the 2019 lawsuit had been put on hold.

The 2022 battery and defamation lawsuit that went to trial earlier this year is unrelated to this matter. Carroll received $5 million in compensatory and punitive damages after a jury determined that Trump had sexually assaulted and defamed her. Carroll went on CNN the day after the jury verdict and declared, “Oh yes he did” rape her, according to a counterclaim Trump filed this week against Carroll. He claims Carroll defamed him in the statement.

Read More News

LGBTQ+ now ALLEGEDLY CHANGED to 2STNBGC in order to INCLUDE CHILDREN

- Advertisement -

The photo above is from Pexels

Related Posts