LGBTQ+ now ALLEGEDLY CHANGED to 2STNBGC in order to INCLUDE CHILDREN 

The conservatives on Twitter are riling up further as the new LGBTQ+ acronym, 2STNBGC is seemingly the replacement for it. However, this appears to be exclusive to Canada for now. Conservatives are stating that the C in the whole acronym is solely for the inclusivity of children. Accusations of pedophilia is strong.

According to TNC News, CBC News was seen pushing for “gender-affirming care” in British Columbia. Furthermore, this includes the provision of puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones to transgender youth. Surprisingly, the news outlet chooses to use the acronym 2STNBGC instead of the more widely known acronym, LGBTQIA2S+.

Furthermore, the article highlights research findings that reveal the challenges that are upon most 2STNBGD (Two-Spirit, Trans, Non-Binary, and Gender Diverse) young people. This includes frequent misgendering, significant delays in accessing necessary care, and so on.

Centrist transgender activist Blaire White also has a lot to say about this. She tweets that this new acronym is a new “wifi” password rather than it being more inclusive to other individuals.

LGBTQ+ now 2STNBGC?

I’m torn between being pissed that they’ve completely dropped all references to the LGB community, and glad that we’re not being associated with their nonsense any more. — Diana Alastair💚🤍💜👩‍❤️‍💋‍👩🏳️‍🌈 (@sappholives83) June 29, 2023

Members of the LGBT community are stating that they are having internal conflicts about this news. On one hand, they are no longer in association with these “groomers” and problematic individuals. However, at the same time, any reference towards lesbians, gays and bisexual individuals are also completely gone.

In addition to this, Canadians are stating that the CBC was formerly a reliable news source. However, conservative Canadians are seemingly disassociating themselves with the news platform. A Twitter user states that the CBC is now a propaganda machine for gender ideology theory.

"Children and youth"….that's so creepy — jackirotti (@jackirotti) June 29, 2023

Following that, Twitter users are talking about how creepy it is for this community to add children and youth to their acronyms. Nowadays, the standpoint for most conservatives is to protect children from “groomers”. Furthermore, users are still not able to comprehend what a two-spirited person is and why it is necessary for them to include children in their agenda.

