Donald Trump has scathing Easter message, and Melania breaks silence

Melania Trump broke her silence on April 9, it was the first time since her husband’s indictment and arrest that she spoke up.

“Happy Easter!”, tweeted Melania above a photo of a pink rose, it was the first time she posted something online since her husband was indicted.

Trump also spoke up after being arraigned on criminal charges.

“I have a great family and they’ve done a fantastic job and we appreciate it very much. They’ve gone through a lot. I have a sone here [Don Jr] who has done a great job, another son her [Eric] who has done a great job, and Ivanka. And Barron will be great someday. He is tall and he is smart,” added Trump, referring to three of his four adult children.

Trump also wrote a scathing message on Easter on his Truth social site in caps.

The Easter message reads as follows;

“HAPPY EASTER TO ALL, INCLUDING THOSE THAT DREAM ENDLESSLY OF DESTROYING OUR COUNTRY BECAUSE THEY ARE INCAPABLE OF DREAMING ABOUT ANYTHING ELSE.

“THOSE THAT ARE SO INCOMPETENT THEY DON’T REALISE THAT HAVING A BORDER AND POWERFUL WALL IS A GOOD THING, & HAVING VOTER I.D, ALL PAPER BALLOTS & SAME DAY VOTING WILL QUICKLY END MASSIVE VOTER FRAUD & TO ALL OF THOSE WEAK & PATHETIC RINOS, RADICAL LEFT DEMOCRATS, SOCIALISTS MARXISTS & COMMUNISTS WHO ARE KILLING OUR NATION, REMEMBER, WE WILL BE BACK!”

The New York post reported that last week Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to hush-money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels, as well as a ‘catch and kill’ reporting scheme involving the National Enquirer and another purported Trump mistress, Karen McDougal.

Trump, 76, is running for president for the third time in 2024. His attorneys Susan Nichelle’s and Joseph Tacopina have reiterated that they did not commit any crime and have vowed to vigorously fight the political prosecution in court.

Photo of Trump above is from a YouTube screen grab

