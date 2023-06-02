Trump skirmishes with DeSantis on how long each can be president

In two campaign rallies this week in Iowa and New Hampshire, DeSantis repeatedly emphasized that he, not Trump, could serve two consecutive terms and would be better positioned to make longer-lasting changes and address the country’s problems.

The DeSantis statement was based on the fact that if Trump wins, the former president will be constrained to serving just one more term due to the Constitution’s two-term restriction.

The Trump and DeSantis Challenge

DeSantis stated on Thursday in New Hampshire, “You really need to ensure that we have a two-term president to be able to see this to a conclusion,” when discussing the need to overhaul the federal bureaucracy.

On the other hand, Trump stressed: “I don’t need eight years” and said that he can do everything in six months during a radio discussion with the conservative radio host Simon Conway, who is headquartered in Iowa.

Just ‘six months’

Trump further claimed that six months is all he needs to quickly turn the situation around by bringing down interest rates, inflation, and the overall economy. He even said that if DeSantis needs eight years to turn things around then he isn’t the president the American people badly need.

Meanwhile, Trump’s supporters have mirrored his recent remarks on the subject by asserting that he could accomplish more in four years than another person could in eight.

An aide close to the former president stated that America is just an impatient country. According to this aide, Trump won’t likely say “only one term,” but rather, “I want to finish the unfinished business,” the aide added.

DeSantis does not think in such terms. When pressed on Thursday by Gabe Gutierrez of NBC News about the ex-President’s assertions that he can fulfill comparable promises that DeSantis claims will take longer to fully realize, DeSantis responded, “Then why didn’t he do it his first four years?”

That’s one question that only Donald Trump can answer.

