Trump stripped of gun rights after felony conviction

Former President Donald Trump has been legally barred from owning firearms after being convicted of 34 felonies last week. The New York Police Department (NYPD) is now moving to enforce this decision by officially revoking his gun licence, thereby stripping him of his gun rights.

Trump’s firearm licence had already been suspended following his indictment on felony charges, with two of his pistols being handed over to the NYPD in March of last year.

Gun rights no more

Now, as a convicted felon, the 45th President of the United States faces a complete ban on gun ownership under federal law.

A senior NYPD official disclosed that an ongoing investigation “will likely lead to the revocation of [Trump’s] license” to carry firearms. Additionally, a third weapon that Trump transferred to Florida after changing his official residence from Trump Tower to Mar-a-Lago is also expected to be surrendered, although CNN has not confirmed whether this has already occurred.

Trump’s history as a gun owner dates back long before his presidential run in 2015. His application for a firearm license included a request for confidentiality, which exempted it from public records.

Throughout his presidency, despite having a permanent Secret Service detail, he maintained his gun licence.

Powerful man vs. powerlessness

In an interview with Valeurs Actuelles, Trump once stated, “I always carry a weapon on me. If I’d been at the Bataclan or one of those bars, I would have opened fire. Perhaps I would have died, but at least I would have taken a shot. The worst thing is the powerlessness to respond to those who want to kill you.”

This loss of gun rights marks a significant blow for Trump, who has long been a staunch supporter of the gun lobby. During his campaign, he pledged to overturn numerous gun reform policies introduced under President Joe Biden’s administration, including the Safer Communities Act, a piece of legislation passed in response to the tragic shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas in 2022.

