“The people have spoken, Trump will be reinstated on Twitter,” Musk tweeted but Trump said after being reinstated, “Truth Social is doing very well. I’ll be staying there.” It’s very clear, Trump is not going back to Twitter.

And the callous ‘tug-of-war’ begins.

The Ban and the Mistake

The former President was banned from the Twitter site for over 22 months — since a pro-Trump mob attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as Congress was to certify President Biden’s election victory.

In late October, following his $44 billion takeover of Twitter, Musk declared he would form what he called a “content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints,” adding that no one whose account has been banned would be reinstated before that group has a chance to meet.

In a Financial Times meeting, Musk said, “I do think it was not correct to ban Donald Trump,” adding, “I think that was a mistake. It alienated the country and did not result in Donald Trump not having a voice. I think it was a morally bad decision and foolish in the extreme.”

Musk organized a poll asking whether or not Trump’s account must be reinstated. The result showed that slightly over 15 million Twitter users voted in favor of reinstatement.

Trump’s Twitter account, which had over 88 million followers before he was banned on January 2021, began gathering followers and had nearly 100,000 followers by 10 pm ET Saturday.

No Way!

Despite the reinstatement of his Twitter account, the former The Apprentice boss said he would stick with his new platform Truth Social, the app developed by his Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) startup, which according to him has better user engagement than Twitter and was doing “phenomenally well.”

“I don’t see any reason for it,” the former president further said via video when asked whether he planned to return to Twitter by a panel at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual leadership meeting.

In fairness to Musk, Trump praised him and said he had always liked him. But also said that Twitter suffered from bots, and fake accounts, and that the problems it is facing were “incredible”.

Trump @Truth Social

If he goes back to Twitter, there will be questions about his commitment to Truth Social, which launched on Apple’s App Store in February and Google’s Play Store in October.

The businessman has some 4.57 million followers on Truth Social. Truth Social has been Trump’s key avenue of direct communication with his followers. He utilizes it to endorse his cronies, carp on his rivals, and protect his reputation from allegations and legal scrutiny from state, congressional and federal investigators.

