Trump’s First Amendment defense slammed as ‘deranged’ by Rep. Jamie Raskin

In a fiery rebuke, Representative Jamie Raskin, a Democrat from Maryland, launched a scathing critique of former President Donald Trump’s legal defense in his criminal case related to the 2020 election.

Trump and the First Amendment

The indictment against Trump alleges that he knowingly propagated false claims of election fraud as a central part of his strategy to overturn his electoral defeat. Trump’s legal team contends that his actions are protected under the First Amendment, safeguarding his right to free speech.

“That’s deranged. It’s a deranged argument,” retorted Raskin, unrelenting in his opposition to the former president’s defense. He pointed to the wealth of evidence and testimonies presented to the Jan. 6 committee, which demonstrated that Trump was well aware of the lack of credible claims of election fraud in 2020.

Jamie Raskin vs. Trump legal team

Raskin aimed John Lauro, one of Trump’s attorneys, for asserting that a mere “technical violation” of the Constitution should not be considered a criminal offense.

“Our Constitution serves as a safeguard against attempts to undermine elections and subvert the government,” stated Raskin, drawing from his background as a constitutional law professor.

“However, there exists a comprehensive body of criminal law designed precisely to uphold these constitutional principles. This is the very foundation of the charges leveled against Donald Trump.”

Raskin cited Trump’s previous impeachment trial in 2021, where the Senate acquitted him by a narrow margin of 57-43, falling short of the two-thirds majority required for conviction.

At that time, Raskin lamented that Trump seemed to have evaded accountability under the rule of law. However, he now contends that Trump’s reckoning has arrived with the appointment of a special counsel tasked with holding him accountable to the letter of the criminal law.

Trump finally met his match?

“I firmly believe that he has finally met his match in this special counsel, who is committed to upholding the integrity of the criminal justice system,” asserted Raskin with conviction.

As the legal battle intensifies, political commentators are closely watching how Trump’s defense will withstand the scrutiny it faces. The outcome of this case could have far-reaching implications for future attempts to challenge the democratic process and undermine the fundamental principles enshrined in the United States Constitution.

