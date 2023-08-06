Woke woman cries after comedian Troy Bond calls her Kamala Harris, internet users support him  

A funny incident recently happened when comedian Troy Bond made jokes about President Biden. It involves a woke woman who got upset at him after he made several jokes that she felt were “racist”. She went on stating that a White men like him are always making fun of Black people. Little does she know that he is actually half Black.

Comedians have always been pushing the boundaries of taboo topics. According to the Christian Science Monitor which asked, Is the act of laughter now a risky endeavor? Comedians now grapple with addressing or avoiding sensitive topics like gender, race, and #MeToo, cognizant of potential repercussions.

Furthermore, both public figures and everyday individuals are facing job loss and isolation for breaching evolving speech norms or unconventional viewpoints. The extent and political slant of cancel culture is up for debate, yet numerous instances foster self-censorship irrespective of one’s stance.

Comedian Troy Bond receives support from the internet

He is currently making waves at 27 years old. Some sources state that he began writing jokes at the age of 16. Troy Bond is a popular comedian with almost 2 million followers on TikTok solely with the base of his comedic jokes. Following that, it is pretty obvious that he is good at his craft, especially with the attention he is getting on highly competitive platforms like TikTok.

He had so much against him and he kept it in comedy. A black lady crying AND bringing up black issues is a lose situation. He got it tho. — Niree (@NireeMusic) December 14, 2022

However, the joke was made in late 2022. But it appears that it is resurfacing again all over the internet. Users state that the woman crying over his jokes should not enter comedy clubs as they are meant to be offensive. Others state that the comedian will definitely go far as he appears to be doing his job well.

The video was reuploaded in July and received over 40 million views. YouTube commenters are laughing at the situation and are adamant that he is funny. Users also state that if she feels that he is “racist,” then she does not belong anywhere near a comedy club. Furthermore, users claim that the woman must be living a life full of privilege to show any offense towards a comedian.

Regardless, it is rare to find a gem like Troy Bond. In the comedy world of today, plenty are trying their level best to be “woke” or walk on eggshells. However, he is the true definition of a comedian who is willing to push the boundaries of comedy.

