“Tucker on Twitter”: A breach of contract, Fox News says

Tucker Carlson’s new show “Tucker on Twitter” was a big hit on its opening night with over 90 million people watching. However, Carlson’s success will also be hit by an upcoming lawsuit as Fox News threatens to sue him for breach of contract.

‘Now they want to take Tucker Carlson’s right to speak freely away from him because he took to social media to share his thoughts on current events,’ Bryan Freedman, Carlson’s lawyer wrote in a letter viewed and reported by Axios.

The “breach” by Tucker

Fox News lawyers allegedly wrote to Carlson’s legal team in an official letter, stating that the newscaster had broken his contract when he broadcasted his new show on Twitter Tuesday night.

In accordance with the terms of the Agreement, Mr. Carlson’s “services shall be completely exclusive to Fox,” the letter says, quoting Carlson’s contract.

Likewise, according to the contract, Carlson is ‘prohibited from rendering services of any type whatsoever, including through the Internet via streaming or similar distribution, or other digital dissemination whether now known or hereafter conceived.’

The 10-minute debut

- Advertisement -

On Tuesday night, he launched the first episode of his much anticipated 10-minute Twitter show.

The brief video, which was posted alongside a “Tucker on Twitter” logo, has received 199k retweets, 657k likes, and 81 million views so far.

Some said that a million more views had already been added by the time they finished viewing.

‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ on Fox News, which at the time was the most-watched cable news program, averaged 3.1 million viewers per evening in the weeks before his shocking dismissal.

Not a paid deal

Twitter’s founder and CEO, Elon Musk, stated that no compensation package accompanies Carlson’s move to the social media platform and that he will use the platform in the same way as any other independent producer.

- Advertisement -

In the first episode of Carlson’s new Twitter show, he labeled the Jewish leader of Ukraine as “rat-like,” questioned the official account of 9/11, and made a firm assertion that aliens are currently visiting Earth.

Read More News

Salma Hayek, 56 shows off her ‘white hair and wrinkles’

The photo above is from a YouTube screen grab

Related Posts