Salma Hayek, 56 shows off her ‘white hair and wrinkles’

Salma Hayek openly discussed the impact of ageing in a recent Instagram post, revealing her wrinkles and white hair.

In a makeup-free selfie shared on Tuesday, the 56-year-old actress humorously mentioned how her white hairs and wrinkles have become prominent, playfully referring to them as uninvited guests that have “crashed the party.”

Hayek Bares it all

“Me waking up and counting how many white hairs and wrinkles have crashed the party this morning,” Hayek wrote, also adding the Spanish translation, “Yo despertándome y contando cuantas arrugas y canas se colaron a la fiesta esta mañana.”

Supportive celebrity friends

Despite Hayek’s light-hearted and self-deprecating post, it didn’t take long for her fellow celebrities to shower her with compliments. Notable figures such as Olivia Wilde and Cindy Crawford, both renowned for their beauty, were among those who praised Salma.

This suggests that despite the actress’s playful concerns about ageing, her allure and charm continue to shine brightly and remain undiminished.

Still youthful

Renowned for her timeless beauty, the Mexican actress, Hayek, shared her perspective on ageing in an interview with Glamour earlier this year. She expressed her initial concerns about ageing, thinking it would hinder her career and love life. However, she revealed that she is still actively working and happily in love, debunking those notions.

Hayek passionately stated that she hasn’t lost her flexibility, agility, or strength with age. In fact, she defiantly asserted that she is still going strong despite numerous attempts to sideline her. Her resilience and determination are evident as she confidently declared, “I’m still here.”

Making an impression

Hayek continues to make stunning appearances at prestigious events like the Cannes Film Festival. Most recently, she captivated audiences at the premiere of “Killers Of The Flower Moon” on May 20, showcasing her enduring allure and captivating presence.

Hayek attracted attention during the ninth annual Kering Woman In Motion Awards that happened on May 21. She wore a stunning black sequin gown with a plunging neckline, exuding elegance and glamour. Notably, her appearance was devoid of any visible wrinkles or signs of greying hair.

