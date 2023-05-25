Trump attacks Twitter campaign launch of DeSantis

Currently, Trump is directing his attention toward the DeSantis Twitter campaign launch, scheduled to take place on Twitter this Wednesday, as he continues his offensive.

For months, former President Donald Trump has been using social media to criticize Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, aiming to hinder the support for his potential rival in the upcoming GOP presidential race.

Trump has continuously launched a series of criticisms towards DeSantis, targeting both his policies and personality.

Despite having previously endorsed the governor, Trump now refers to him as “disloyal” and claims that he is “dead as a doornail.” In fact, in an interview with The Messenger, Trump expressed his opinion that DeSantis lacks personality and political acumen.

Why a Twitter Campaign?

By opting to launch a Twitter campaign, DeSantis intends to have full command over his announcement as he gears up to face one of the most combative figures in American politics.

The actions of DeSantis did not go unnoticed by Trump’s team, who swiftly reacted to the development.

Karoline Leavitt, a spokesperson for MAGA Inc., the pro-Trump super PAC, criticized the campaign launch, deeming it one of the most detached and out-of-touch launches in modern history. Leavitt further added that the only thing more disconnected than a specialized Twitter campaign launch is DeSantis’ choice of the ultra-exclusive Four Seasons resort in Miami for his after-party.

DeSantis Not Biting

When the governor of Florida initially emerged as a prominent contender for the GOP presidential race, despite not officially announcing his candidacy, he enjoyed a close position to Trump in the polls.

However, in recent weeks, even within the anti-abortion movement, there has been a perception that DeSantis’ strict six-week abortion ban was excessively severe, as stated by Trump.

Trump himself opted not to take a definitive position on the matter, stating that it remains uncertain if DeSantis fully comprehends the implications of his actions.

On the other hand, DeSantis has largely refrained from directly targeting Trump, even in the face of criticism from the former president.

