Twitter to Meta: CEASE and DESIST on newly launched Threads

Musk vs. Zuckerberg? The latest “word war” in the high-technology world escalates as Twitter sent Meta a cease-and-desist letter over the newly launched Threads app by Meta.

The letter claimed Meta employed former Twitter employees who had kept confidential material and accused Meta of stealing Twitter’s trade secrets, according to insiders.

Signed by attorney Alex Spiro, the letter also stated: “Over the past year, Meta has hired dozens of former Twitter employees.”

It continues to allege that former Twitter employees who are now with Meta “continue to have access to Twitter’s trade secrets and other highly confidential information; that these employees owe ongoing obligations to Twitter; and that many of these employees have improperly retained Twitter documents and electronic devices.”

“With that knowledge, Meta deliberately assigned these employees to develop, in a matter of months, Meta’s copycat ‘Threads’ app with the specific intent that they use Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property to accelerate the development of Meta’s competing app, in violation of both state and federal law as well as those employees’ ongoing obligations to Twitter,” it continues.

Not long after Musk bought the firm last year, Twitter slashed about 75% of its 7,500-person workforce to drastically reduce costs.

Meta responds about Threads

No one on the Threads technical team is a former employee of Twitter, according to Andy Stone, a Meta representative, in a post on the forum.

In its first day of availability, Threads—which is based on the current Instagram app—has received a ton of attention.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, announced on Thursday morning that the app had 30 million users already registered.

Is Musk in a fighting mood?

Elon Musk wrote on Twitter, “Competition is fine, cheating is not.”

This tweet has elicited several responses, gaining about three million views within an hour of it being posted.

Can Threads compete with Twitter?

Elon Musk bought Twitter in October 2022 for approximately $44 billion, and since then, the company has been dogged by scandal. With the recent launching of Threads, Twitter may have finally met its major competitor.

