Madonna ‘brought back from the dead’ with Narcan injection

According to reports, Madonna was allegedly found unresponsive on June 24 and had to be revived by medical personnel.

It was reported by Radar that she received a NARCAN injection, a medication used to treat narcotics overdose. However, there is currently no evidence linking this to drug abuse in Madonna’s case. NARCAN can also be used to reverse acute septic shock caused by severe infections.

Madonna’s manager, Guy Oseary, shared on social media that she had developed a serious bacterial infection, leading to a stay in the ICU.

Madonna need rest

While her health is improving, she remains under medical care and is expected to make a full recovery. As a result, she has postponed her world tour, originally scheduled to start on July 15. Reports also mentioned that Madonna had been experiencing symptoms such as uncontrollable vomiting and a prolonged fever while continuing to rehearse for her tour.

It was reported previously that the singer was released from the hospital and transported to her home in New York via a private ambulance. At that time she was reported to be in good health. A source close to the Queen of Pop mentioned that she was resting, feeling better, and following her doctor’s instructions.

Down with bacterial infection

The singer’s “Celebration” tour was originally scheduled to commence on July 15 in Vancouver, Canada, with plans for performances across the United States, Canada, Europe, and Mexico City.

The photo above is from Instagram

