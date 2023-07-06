BLACK individuals claiming that having the AMERICAN FLAG in front of your house means you’re “RACIST” 

The woke ideology is grinding the gears of conservatives by making ridiculous statements. In conjunction with the American independence day, some are more than happy to show their patriotism. However, to woke individuals that claim to be in the minority are stating that they feel animosity against those who are hanging the American flag in front of their houses.

In 2021, KUTV states, A Black Lives Matter Utah (BLMU) had a post that was showing significant reactions, surpassing the impact of their street protests. The post claims that individuals who display the American flag are racist and referred to the flag as a symbol of hatred.

Furthermore, BLMU leader Lex Scott, defends the post, citing the presence of a White supremacist group marching with American flags in Philadelphia. Scott implies that the flag is showing support for hate and racism unless individuals publicly denounce hate groups associating themselves with the flag.

Twitter users DISAGREE with statements claiming the American flag is “racist”

This is a lie. Just 30 minutes ago I was at the community pool and it was 75% Black, 20% White and 5% Latinos, Asians, other. And the Black people had USA shorts and shirts, cooking BBQ, playing music, and celebrating 4th of July. I’m in Atlanta. And then I knew, Twitter is NOT… — Ed Morales 🇺🇸🇻🇪 (@etdltv) July 5, 2023

- Advertisement -

Following that, a Twitter user claims that they were recently in Atlanta. The Black people in the city were wearing American flag shorts and shirts. The user adds that Twitter and TikTok are not what the general public thinks. This shows that there are a significant portion of Black people who are patriotic to their nation.

Hell yah!! Great meme! — Thomas (@Tom_of_Vaernamo) July 5, 2023

In addition to this, Twitter users are mocking the typical reactions that liberals would give after losing an argument. The meme shows that you’re a misogynist, homophobe, nazi, fascist if you win an argument against a liberal. However, there are conservatives who find this sad as they feel this is the reality of today’s liberal.

It took 43 presidents to make us stand tall and 1 black guy to unravel it all.

-Mr Garrison — Twiznizzlenore (@twiznizzlenore) July 5, 2023

- Advertisement -

Furthermore, conservatives are stating that it is a hoax that patriotic Americans are racist. Some are blaming the Obama administration for bringing down the morals and spirits of Americans. There are some racist comments about this issue, one user states that 43 presidents made them stand tall, only one made them to unravel it all.

The way you talk about equality shows that in truth you're not interested in it at all. — letempsdélire (@letempsdelire23) July 5, 2023

Some are even calling the Black TikTokers racist. This is due to them assuming that White people waving the American flag are problematic individuals. When in reality, it isn’t wrong for an individual of any race to be proud of their own country.

Read More News

Related Posts