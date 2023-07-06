Groom’s stupid prank on his wedding day goes viral, netizens say it’s likely to be the end of his marriage

A groom has gone viral after he pulled a stupid prank on his wife right after their wedding. The video appeared on TikTok and gained nearly 11.4 million views with the happy couple running towards the pool with the intent of jumping in together.

However at the last minute the groom jumps to one side while his new spouse went flying into the pool. Soaked from head to toe, the bride swims to the end of the pool while her guests and new husband watch.

“That prank was brutal. Why did he do this to her?,” reads the caption in the video.

“Wow. End of marriage,” said one netizen.

“The beginning of the end,” warned a second person.

“If that’s not a metaphor for the rest of their relationship. I don’t know what is,” cautioned a third person.

“That’s not a prank, that’s an immediate annulment,” said a fourth.

Newlyweds have been known to play pranks, one groom identified as Moore decided that his wedding speech was the perfect time to talk about how he met his bride and then he went to fetch the couple some drinks. When he came back he found his wife kissing another man. He then made a joke of the situation saying that the marriage could be over tonight.

At another wedding a wife chastised her husband for taking 15 years to propose to her.

Another individual said, “On my wedding day, my father, grandfather, and the groom were supposed to pick up the flowers. Well, they got tired of members of my entourage texting them to not forget, so they decided to get revenge by asking the florist to make a copy of my bridal bouquet OUT OF DEAD FLOWERS!”

And it appears it’s not always the groom who lands in hot soup for doing something really obvious at a wedding. Recently a best man was caught staring at a woman’s large breasts from the altar of his pal’s nuptials.

